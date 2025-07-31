MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies Land Jhoan Duran, Twins Acquire Mick Abel & Eduardo Tait
Just about 24 hours ahead of the MLB trade deadline, the Phillies pulled off a headline-grabbing move, acquiring elite closer Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for promising right-hander Mick Abel and rising catching prospect Eduardo Tait.
At 27, Duran brings a potent blend of power and consistency to the Phillies’ bullpen as the team looks to make a deep playoff push. While the division rival New York Mets brought in bullpen help of their own in Gregory Soto, Ryan Helsley, and Tyler Rogers, Philadelphia got the top closer on the trade block after Cleveland Guardians reliever Emmanuel Clase was placed on leave due to his involvement in a sports betting scandal.
Meanwhile, the Twins secured two prized assets—Tait, who recently ranked No. 50 on Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects list, and Abel, a former top-100 talent earlier this year.
What Jhoan Duran Brings To The Phillies
Duran has been a bullpen force since his 2022 debut, combining fierce strikeout ability with impressive durability. Over 233.2 innings in the majors, he’s posted a stellar 2.47 ERA. While his strikeout rate has dipped slightly this season to 25.7%, he’s maintained elite run suppression, allowing just a single homer all year.
His velocity is still elite with a blazing 100 mph fastball, complemented by an increasingly reliable splitter that rivals his four-seamer in usage. With two years of team control left before free agency, Duran arrives in Philly as a prime-armed closer locked in for the near future.
What Mick Abel And Eduardo Tait Bring To The Twins
Mick Abel has quietly been turning heads in Triple-A over the past three seasons, making 38 starts and finally showcasing his full potential this year with a stellar 7-2 record, a crisp 2.31 ERA, 1.116 WHIP, and an impressive 81 strikeouts across 74 innings. Philadelphia gave him a taste of the big leagues earlier in the season, where the flashes of brilliance were somewhat overshadowed by a 5.04 ERA and seven home runs allowed in 25 innings—proof that the journey to consistency is still a work in progress. His mid-90s four-seam fastball plays well off his curveball, slider, and sinker, creating a well-rounded arsenal.
A first-round pick out of Oregon in 2020, Abel’s electric stuff has often been tempered by bouts of inconsistent command. After blazing through the lower minors, he hit some speed bumps at Double-A and Triple-A that stalled his momentum. But a dedicated offseason tweak to his mechanics paid off handsomely, propelling him back up to sixth in Philadelphia’s prospect rankings before the trade.
Tait has made a name for himself by outperforming his age at every level. A strong, left-handed hitter, he’s already slugged 11 homers in Low-A Clearwater, ranking second in the Florida State League, before earning a midseason promotion to High-A Jersey Shore. This 18-year-old is oozing with upside.
Though his bat shows star potential, Tait still has work to do defensively behind the plate. He’ll need to improve his lateral agility to stick at catcher long term. Otherwise, his bat may carve a path at first base or DH. He's a prized addition for Minnesota, though it may take some time for him to earn big league at-bats.
This blockbuster swap highlights both clubs’ priorities: the Phillies doubling down on late-inning dominance, and the Twins investing in controllable, high-upside young talent to build for the future.