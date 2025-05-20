Kyle Schwarber Becomes Latest Phillies Star To Reach Notable Career Milestone
The Philadelphia Phillies have a huge opportunity in front of them to make a move in the NL East standings with two series against the Colorado Rockies and Athletics that will span seven games.
In the midst of their hot streak, taking advantage of this weak part of their schedule is important.
For a while on Monday, it didn't look like that was going to be the case.
The Phillies trailed the Rockies, 3-1, entering the top of the seventh inning. But after Bryce Harper drove in a run with a sacrifice fly during that frame, the floodgates opened for the remainder of the contest.
With one out in the top of the eighth, Alec Bohm gave Philadelphia a lead for the first time with his two-run homer. That was the precursor of what was to come since Trea Turner doubled home two more runs to give the Phillies a commanding 6-2 lead.
However, it was in the final inning where a historic milestone was made.
Kyle Schwarber, sitting on 299 career homers, blasted one to right field that traveled 466 feet.
His 300th came in fitting fashion; a towering shot that firmly lived up to the "Schwarbomb" mantra his home runs have become nicknamed by the Philadelphia fan base.
Schwarber is now the 163rd player in Major League Baseball history to reach this mark, and he's the 11th active player to have 300 or more to his name.
"It's a cool milestone. I think the biggest thing is there's a lot more to come. If they asked 12-year-old Kyle if he'd hit 300 homers, I would have said, 'Probably not.' Right? But I've always loved the game and I didn't know what it would hold, but it's been really gracious to me," he said, per Paul Casella of MLB.com.
This milestone comes on the heels of Harper driving in his 1,000th run, another impressive mark.
With those accomplishments now in the books, that should lend both Schwarber and Harper to put everything in the past and look forward to making more history.