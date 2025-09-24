Phillies Named Great Fit For Free Agent Backup Plan If They Fail to Keep Star
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed into the postseason with the mindset of trying to win the World Series and finally get over the hump with this current core which has gotten so close.
Of course, that's the goal every single year, but 2025 feels like potentially the most realistic it's been for this current group to get it done. Whether they do or don't though, the offseason is coming either way, and there are going to be some very difficult choices to make when the winter arrives.
Free agency wise, the conversation for Philadelphia starts with designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who most expect them to retain. If for whatever reason they can't and have to instead go star hunting, a potential backup plan could make a ton of sense at a position of need. In a recent article, Zach Pressnell of Fastball on SI named Scwarber as the top priority, but wrote that if they lose him, they should pursue Boston Red Sox star third baseman Alex Bregman.
Phillies Named Fit For Alex Bregman in Free Agency
"The Phillies could use help in the infield, and Alex Bregman is the best option on the market," Pressnell wrote. "But this idea only makes sense if the Phillies lose out on Schwarber. It's unlikely they can afford to sign both stars, but if they lose out on their slugger, signing Bregman would be quite a nice replacement....Bregman would fill a hole at third base, which would allow Alec Bohm to be traded or moved to the outfield."
Pressnell is likely correct in saying that the team will prioritize keeping Schwarber if they can only have one big money acquisition, but should that be the priority? Make no mistake, he is phenomenal, not to mention one of the most beloved athletes in Philadelphia, however Bregman could change everything.
Bregman Could Push Phillies Over Top
In an ideal world, Schwarber is willing to take a team friendly deal to stay in a place he clearly loves and Philadelphia can still go out and get another star. With likely one last chance to cash in heavily though, he can't be blamed if he does go out and seek maximum value.
When it comes to bringing value to a team with both at their best, the aspect of Bregman locking down the hot corner -- a position they were rumored all last offseason to be trying to move on from Alec Bohm -- makes it not even a competition between the two.
Chances are, 2025 will be the best season of Schwarber's career by a mile. Even with 54 home runs and a big league leading 130 RBI, the fact that he does not play defense limits the total value a team can get from him.
Bregman on the other hand is a machine both at the plate and on defense with the potential -- if he can stay healthy -- to be a 5-6 WAR type guy. Not to mention the fact that he plays a position which the team clearly needs an upgrade at.
Keeping Schwarber and signing Bregman would be a dream offseason, but regardless of the slugging Phillies