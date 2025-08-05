Kyle Schwarber Launches Grand Slam En Route To Another 40-Home Run Season
Call it fireworks in August or just another chapter in the legend of Kyle Schwarber. On a sweltering night at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies’ slugger ignited the crowd—and the scoreboard—with a performance that won’t soon be forgotten. After a relatively quiet start to the evening, Schwarber erupted in a way only he can, delivering a two-homer, six-RBI masterclass that had MVP chants echoing through the stands by the third inning.
Philadelphia found itself in an early hole despite a first-inning homer from Bryce Harper. But Schwarber erased the deficit with a towering blast in the third—his 39th of the season—bringing the home crowd to life and tying the game at 3-3. It wasn’t just a home run; it was a thunderclap that signaled something special was brewing.
Then came the sixth inning, a full-blown offensive explosion that felt more like a highlight reel than real life. The Phillies batted around, posting eight runs in a single frame, and Schwarber provided the exclamation point with a majestic grand slam—his 40th long ball of the year.
With that swing, he not only gave Philadelphia an 11-3 lead but also vaulted himself to the top of the National League home run leaderboard, trailing only Cal Raleigh (42) for the MLB crown.
When the dust settled, the Phillies had rolled to a 13-3 victory, strengthening their grip on the National League East with a 1.5-game lead over the New York Mets. Schwarber’s stat line is now glowing: a .258 batting average, 40 home runs, a league-best 94 RBIs, and an eye-popping .974 OPS that ranks third in the majors.
With 60 homers now within realistic reach—just two more than Ryan Howard’s franchise record of 58—Schwarber is slugging his way into historic company. And as he battles alongside Cal Raleigh, Shohei Ohtani, and Aaron Judge in this summer’s home run derby of sorts, he’s quietly building a case for MVP consideration. While Harper, Trea Turner, and ace Zach Wheeler command plenty of attention, the Philly faithful made their voices clear: Schwarber is the engine powering this lineup.
20 more home runs in 50 games is going to be difficult but if he belts one every 2.5 games, he'll go down in the record books as the first member of the Philadelphia Phillies to ever swat 60 dingers.
The Phillies look to keep the momentum rolling tonight as they host the Orioles for Game 2 of the series. Right-hander Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.82 ERA) will toe the rubber against Baltimore’s Dean Kremer (8-7, 4.27 ERA).