Kyle Schwarber Reveals Personal Reasons Why He Could Re-Sign with the Phillies
As Kyle Schwarber continues to rack up huge numbers and a possible National League Most Valuable Player Award, his impending free agency has been a major topic of discussion among the Philadelphia fan base, as well as in local media. The 32-year-old slugger is looking at what's likely going to be his last big contract as a pro, one that's likely to be for four-year, $130 million mark.
A potential departure by Schwarber would be a tough will to swallow for Philly fans, as he's viewed as the kind of tough-as-nails, hard-working player that's indicative of the metropolis he plays in. His will to win and dedication to the game have garnered him plenty of respect all through Major League Baseball, especially in the City of Brotherly Love.
In many ways, Schwarber has reciprocated that respect. Recently, he discussed what it was like to don the Phillies uniform, and how so much of his life has been intertwined with being a part of the organization.
"I know that sometimes hopes and aspirations don't turn out to be what reality is," Schwarber told Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "But it's looking back at when I signed here in 2022, and seeing where you're at now. The accumulation of work. The things that have made me better. You think about your kids. You sign here, and have your first kid, and then you have two, and your third one on the way. A lot of (those life events) have happened here."
Schwarber's 2025 Season has been Simply Amazing
While Kyle Schwarber has always been a good hitter with a flair for the dramatic, the clutch hitter has blossomed into one of baseball's best batters during his stint with the Phillies. So much so, that he could potentially out duel Shohei Ohtani for the NL MVP Award.
Currently, Schwarber leads the National League in both home runs ( 45) and RBI (109), and he's been the offensive leader on a division-leading team that's destined for a solid run in October. And with every hit, every homer, and every victory, his value will continue to grow. So, it becomes a question of: Does his heart lie with Philly, or will a big market team offer enough to lure the venerable veteran away?
