Market for Philadelphia Phillies Closer Carlos Estevez Heating Up at Winter Meetings
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of several teams that are reportedly in the market for bullpen upgrades at this year’s Winter Meetings.
It makes sense after the dominant regular season their relievers had was followed up with a shaky playoff performance. Not wanting a repeat of that next October, they will search high and low to round out their staff.
They have already made one addition, agreeing to a deal with former Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano.
One of the most dominant relievers in baseball from 2020-2023, his production fell off in 2024 as he dealt with an elbow injury. He was non-tendered by the Blue Jays earlier this offseason and lands with the Phillies looking to bounce back.
Adding someone with as much late-game experience as Romano is a good move by Philadelphia, but more help will be needed, especially if they are unable to retain their own relief pitchers, Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez.
In the early going of this year’s Winter Meetings, Estevez is a name coming up often.
The All-Star closer is a name to watch according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, as he could be off the board before things wrap up in Dallas.
“Closer Carlos Estevez's market is heating up as the veteran reliever could come off the board by the end of the meetings. Now that the Yankees have cleared up some money, Estevez is a fit in New York, especially after the team lost Clay Holmes via free agency to the Mets. Toronto and Philadelphia -- the latter is where he ended the season -- remain possible destinations as well.”
He was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the trade deadline in July in exchange for pitchers George Klassen and Sam Aldegheri. His production remained solid upon his arrival after a strong first half with the Angels.
Estevez made 20 appearances for the Phillies, pitching 21 innings and recording a 2.57 ERA with six saves and 18 strikeouts. Based on the report from Rogers, his struggles against New York Mets star Francisco Lindor in the playoffs aren’t hampering his market.
In an ideal world, Philadelphia would retain at least one of Estevez and Hoffman, but their markets are both expected to be robust.