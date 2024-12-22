MLB Insider Believes Philadelphia Phillies Are Second Best Team in Baseball
The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t been as active this offseason as many people thought they would be.
Given the disappointing finish to their 2024 campaign when the New York Mets eliminated them from the NLDS, some changes were expected to be made before next year.
Something had to be shaken up to help change the team’s fortunes in the playoffs after it hasn't matched their regular season success.
However, the expected alterations have not occurred to this point.
Despite that, MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN still believes the Phillies are among the best teams in baseball, ranking them as the second-best team in the MLB behind only the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
“So far, the Phillies' expected makeover hasn't happened. They signed Jason Romano for the bullpen, but it still needs more help, and the trade market has not been jumping at third baseman Alec Bohm; some evaluators speculate that this is because of concerns about his defense. The rotation, on the other hand, will be deep again, and the lineup is still loaded -- Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, et al. The Phillies were widely regarded as the best team for most of 2024 and they should threaten the Dodgers for that spot again next summer.”
Since Olney’s piece was published, the team has added a few important pieces to their roster.
Max Kepler was signed to a one-year, $10 million deal to help bolster the outfield.
He is projected to take over as the starting left fielder and is regarded as an above-average defender with a solid bat. But, he has struggled to remain healthy through the first 10 seasons of his professional career.
The Phillies are hoping he can bounce back and stay on the field in 2024; the same thing they are hoping for Jordan Romano.
Philadelphia also acquired starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins in a trade, bolstering the final spot in their starting rotation.
Alas, he too had struggles this past season but was excellent in 2023.
However, Olney isn’t sure that the Phillies are done making moves.
“But they could be busy before the start of their season. [Kyle] Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and Ranger Suarez are all entering the final season of their respective contracts, and rival GMs have quietly predicted that president of baseball operations David Dombrowski will do something big before the 2025 season begins.”
What would constitute as big?
Signing free agent third baseman Alex Bregman certainly would be a massive move, but that would require moving pieces already on the roster, such as [Alec] Bohm, right fielder Nick Castellanos or Ranger Suarez.
They are a franchise worth keeping an eye on, as there isn’t a front office personnel person willing to go as all-in as Dave Dombrowski has proven willing to do in his career.