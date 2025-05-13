MLB Insider Give Details About Phillies' Potential Interest in Nolan Arenado Trade
What are the Philadelphia Phillies going to do at the trade deadline this year?
That will be a looming question until that important date passes, with many in the fan base believing Dave Dombrowski and the front office didn't do enough last season to boost the roster.
So far, the only thing that's known is the Phillies won't trade any of their superstar prospects.
That would be Andrew Painter -- who is expected to debut this summer -- and Aidan Miller -- someone who could be the next face of this franchise.
Justin Crawford, Gabriel Rincones Jr., Mick Abel and some of the high-profile younger guys in Single-A could still be on the table, but it seems like Philadelphia isn't willing to mortgage the future knowing this current iteration of the team has an expiration date that is coming soon.
However, that doesn't mean moves won't be made.
What the Phillies do is going to be discussed at nauseum, and the wish list will likely change over the course of the next few months based on how certain areas of the team are performing.
One player who seems like a perfect fit regardless of what is taking place is Nolan Arenado.
The future Hall of Famer is in the midst of a bounce back season after he finished 2024 with his lowest OPS+ since the 2020 campaign and the worst power numbers of his career since his second year in the MLB.
Because Alec Bohm is struggling to start the season and he finished last year so poorly, many fans have been clamoring for Philadelphia to make a swap at the hot corner featuring these two players.
Are the Phillies Interested Trading for Nolan Arenado?
At this point, it seems like the answer is no.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, "The St. Louis Cardinals are not receiving any interest in third baseman Nolan Arenado after he rejected trades this winter to the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels."
This offseason, Arenado gave his team a list of clubs he would waive his no-trade clause for, and the Phillies were one of them.
If the compensation is right from a front office standpoint on both sides, then there's a good chance Arenado would accept a move to Philadelphia.
However, it doesn't seem like Dombrowski is willing to go down that route right now.
Perhaps that changes, especially since the Phillies are getting a good look at Arenado in person with the St. Louis Cardinals in town for a three-game set that began on Monday.
But for the moment, Philadelphia doesn't appear to have interest in the eight-time All-Star.