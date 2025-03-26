MLB Insider Predicts Phillies to Pull Off Historic Run
The Philadelphia Phillies open their 2025 season with a three-game set at the Washington Nationals.
Philadelphia has high hopes for this year.
They made a run to the World Series in 2022 and they followed that with an exit in the National League Championship Series in 2023. Last season, the Phillies lost in the divisional round to their NL East division rivals, so they enter this year with a sour taste in their mouth.
Despite their postseason misfortunes recently, Philadelphia is expected to return to October baseball, and some expect them to go hoist the trophy at the end of the season.
In fact, MLB insider Mark Feinsand has predicted the Phillies to not only win their division, but win the World Series.
This prediction could come as a surprise as the Los Angeles Dodgers are who many expect to be the most dominant team in baseball.
However, Feinsand is not convinced as he predicts Philadelphia to take down the Dodgers in the NLCS.
As for their team heading into the year, the Phillies could have one of the best pitching staffs in the MLB.
As it sits right now, the rotation will feature Zack Wheeler on opening day, followed by Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez and Taijuan Walker. Walker joins the rotation with Ranger Suarez beginning the year on the IL.
The bullpen has received one major upgrade.
They signed Jordan Romano to be their closer. He has recorded 103 saves since 2021 and his ERA is sub-3.00. Additionally, the right-hander has struck out 11.0 batters per nine innings in that span while doing a fantastic job keeping the ball in the yard. If he has another good season, the Phillies could possibly have one of the better closers in baseball.
Their lineup has not changed much, either.
Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, Brandon Marsh and Bryce Harper will all return.
This is a lineup that ranked fifth in the MLB in batting average, fifth in OPS, seventh in home runs, fifth in runs scored and seventh in walks during the 2024 year.
Harper had another 30-homer season while driving in 87 runs and he slashed .285/.373/.525. The former top pick in the draft finished sixth in the NL MVP voting because of that big season at the plate.
Feinsand is expecting him to have another monster campaign and win his third NL MVP this season.
In order for Philadelphia to win the World Series, the team needs their offense to have another big year, but more importantly, their pitching staff has to be at their best.
If everything clicks, Philadelphia could definitely win the World Series.