MLB Insider Ranks Philadelphia Phillies Reliever One of Top Closers in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies traded for Carlos Estévez to bolster their bullpen. Entering the offseason, he should be among the top free agents on the market.
MLB insider Jim Bowden, a former general manager who writes for The Athletic, recently ranked his Top 50 free agents going into the offseason and Estevez — who wasn’t even with the Phillies a month ago — was ranked No. 22.
San Diego closer Tanner Scott — himself trade from Miami at the deadline — was the only closer ranked ahead of him at No. 18.
Philadelphia traded pitchers George Klassen and pitcher Samuel Aldegheri, two of the organization’s Top 30 prospects, were dealt to the Los Angeles Angels for Estévez on July 27.
At the time, the 31-year-old had converted 20-of-23 saves. It was a steep price for a player that could only be with the Phillies through October.
Since he joined the Phillies, he’s only converted 1-of-2 save chances but is 1-1 with a 3.12 ERA. He didn’t give up an earned run in his first five appearances with Philadelphia.
At least one insider, Michael Brakebill of FanSided, recently wrote that the Phillies will likely be able to re-sign him this offseason. He also wrote that Estévez will probably test free agency first.
Since he broke in with the Colorado Rockies in 2016, the right-hander has made 426 Major League appearances, all in relief. But he only emerged as a full-time closer once he signed with the Angels before the 2022 season.
With Colorado in 2021, he saved 11 games in 17 chances, along with 15 holds. The next season he slid back into the set-up role, as he had 13 holds and two saves in just six chances.
With the Angels in 2023 he back-stopped the bullpen with 31 saves in 35 chances, as he went 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA. He struck out 78 and walked 31. Midway through the season he was selected to the American League All-Star team.
For his career he is 25-30 with a 4.27 ERA with 77 saves in 107 chances with 65 holds. He has 432 strikeouts and 156 walks.
The Dominican Republic native signed with the Rockies as an international free agent at age 18 in 2011. He was so well thought of in the Colorado organization that when he was eligible for the Rule 5 Draft the Rockies put him on their 40-man roster so he could not be selected. He was called up to the Majors the following year.