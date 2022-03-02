Skip to main content
MLBPA Boss Tony Clark Says Baseball has "Suffered Damage"

MLBPA Boss Tony Clark Says Baseball has "Suffered Damage"

MLBPA leader Tony Clark held a press conference following MLB's cancellation of Opening Day Tuesday evening.

© GREG LOVETT/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

MLBPA leader Tony Clark held a press conference following MLB's cancellation of Opening Day Tuesday evening.

MLB and baseball in America has suffered a blow it might never recover from. After Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancellation of the first six games of the 2022 regular season. MLBPA leader Tony Clark held a press conference of his own.

Clark, a former player and 15-year MLB veteran, called March 1 a “sad day” for baseball. Though he said talks in Jupiter, FL were “productive,” both sides clearly have more work to do.

It’s obvious baseball isn’t as popular now as it was 60 years ago, or even 30 years ago, and the current debacle still unfolding could worsen MLB’s standing with America’s general public. After the player’s strike of 1994-95, baseball didn’t rebound in popularity until the home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa.

In 2022, it’s unclear if that sort of nationally publicized event could ever be replicated. Players are more thoroughly tested for steroids, making superhuman feats of that nature nearly impossible.

Clark is well aware of the damage this lockout has done and could continue to do, “The game has suffered damage for a while now. The game has changed. The game has been manipulated.”

His remark about the game being manipulated is in direct reference to the owners. Of course, having argued for nine days straight, Clark’s frustration towards ownership is understandably palpable.

He also brought up the case of minor rule changes and pace of play issues. Even casual fans following the lockout may have found it strange when there was little talk of a pitch clock or shift lock until just days before the deadline.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Pace of play rules are an integral part of a changing baseball landscape. Clark mentioned the oddity that was MLB discussing these rules so late into the bargaining process.

“Players have been open to having that conversation for a long time now,” Clark said about pace of play discussions. “The fact that it manifested itself in the last 72 hours is strange."

He continued, “Players are willing to have that conversation. Players are also very much interested in protecting the game itself.”

For any baseball purist, this should be a reassuring sign. At the very least, it signals that someone has baseball’s best interests at heart, while the owners seem to care less and less about the game and more and more about money.

Going forward Clark stated that “we’re willing to stay here and have the conversation tomorrow.”

His implication means that the players wish for no further delay in negotiations. They’re ready to restart meetings tomorrow, once again the onus is on the owners to make a move.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Despite Nine Days of Meetings, MLB, MLBPA Fail to Reach New CBA
  2. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  3. The Phillies Have An Ace for Half the Price
  4. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  5. Why the Phillies Bench Will Determine Their Playoff Hopes
  6. Could These High-Profile Free Agents Sign with the Phillies?
  7. Predicting the Phillies 2022 Opening Day Roster
  8. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  9. Two Former Philadelphia Phillies Among Those Who Testified in Tyler Skaggs Trial
  10. The Sad Story of the Phillies' First Black Ballplayer

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_17780365
News

MLBPA Boss Tony Clark Says Baseball has "Suffered Damage"

By Ben Silver
1 minute ago
USATSI_9239397
Around MLB

MLB Commissioner Manfred Laughs Before Canceling 2022 MLB Regular Season Games

By Declan Harris
1 hour ago
USATSI_17750064
News

Despite Nine Days of Meetings, MLB, MLBPA Fail to Reach New CBA

By Declan Harris
3 hours ago
USATSI_17793437
News

MLB Pushes Back CBA Deadline After 13 Meetings with MLBPA

By Declan Harris
17 hours ago
USATSI_15845967
Opinions

The Philadelphia Phillies Must Extend Zach Eflin in 2022

By Ben Silver
Feb 28, 2022
USATSI_16712338
News

Report: Jeter Steps Down as Marlins CEO

By Kade Kistner
Feb 28, 2022
USATSI_17765723
News

MLB and MLBPA Reach February 28 Deadline With No Agreement in Sight

By Declan Harris
Feb 27, 2022
USATSI_16879401 (1)
Opinions

Why the Philadelphia Phillies Sixth Starter Will be Important in 2022

By Kade Kistner
Feb 27, 2022