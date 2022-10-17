New Phillies NLDS Bobbleheads Launched by FOCO

Skip to main content

New Philadelphia Phillies NLDS Bobbleheads Launched by FOCO

The Philadelphia Phillies have punched their ticket to the NLCS and FOCO USA has new bobbleheads to commemorate the occasion.

Philadelphia Phillies fans are on cloud nine right now as their team has secured a National League Championship Series berth for the first time since 2010. 

They arrived to this position by stunning the NL East champion Atlanta Braves when they defeated them in just four games in the NLDS. 

To commemorate the accomplishment, FOCO USA, the leader in quality bobbleheads and memorabilia, has launched two new bobbleheads. 

Here is the exclusive link to order them from FOCO USA!

The first features first baseman Rhys Hoskins' bat spike scene after crushing a three-run home run in Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park. It was one of the most iconic moments of the series and will live in the minds of Phillies fans for years to come.

Rhys Hoskins Spike the Bat - Phillies NLDS Mini Scene Bobbleheads

The actual design will be a surprise as it is currently blacked out. Regardless, FOCO has never disappointed with their designs. 

