Phillies Offense Boosts Spot in Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Philadelphia Phillies won their series against the New York Mets over the weekend to gain vital ground in the race for the National League East.
Philly took two out of three games, with each win coming by eight and six runs, respectively.
Kyle Schwarber led the way on offense, recording five hits in the series, including a home run in the third game. Trea Turner was also very impactful, knocking two hits in each Phillies win, including a double on Friday.
Philadelphia is 10-3 in their last thirteen games after going 1-9 in their previous 10. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter released his MLB Power Rankings on and gave the Phillies credit for their hot streak. He put them at No. 2 after having them at No. 8 in his previous rankings.
"The Phillies were rapidly tumbling down the rankings earlier this month when they dropped three straight series as part of a 2-10 rough patch, but they have rebounded to go 10-3 over their last 13 games," Reuter wrote.
Philadelphia also took three out of four against the Miami Marlins in a much lower-scoring series.
Jesus Luzardo continues to work away from his stretch of 20 runs in two starts with another quiet, smooth outing, posting 6.2 innings with zero runs and seven strikeouts on Sunday.
Zack Wheeler opened the series strong on Friday with five innings of shutout ball and eight strikeouts as his NL Cy Young Award campaign rolls on.
The Phillies have an important stretch of baseball coming up as they look to keep their momentum going.
Of their next six opponents, they have a key in-division brawl with the Altanta Braves, which could go a long way in maintaining the top spot from the Mets.
They will also face the San Diego Padres twice and the San Francisco Giants — both ballclubs that will be firecely competing for a Wild Card spot. If Philadelphia fall short to New York, every win could count.
