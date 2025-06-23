Phillies Aces Considered 'Biggest Strength' for Playoffs
The Philadelphia Phillies fell flat against the New York Mets on Saturday night as rookie Mick Abel showed his first real sign of mortality at the Major League level in his fifth start.
He pitched three innings and allowing four of the Mets' seven home runs.
Despite the loss, the Phillies are still in first place in the National League East in a tight race with New York.
Philadelphia is a firm playoff contender with talent in every corner of its roster. But ESPN's David Schoenfield believes that the Phillies' biggest strength is clear: the tandem of Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suarez, both of whom are having exceptional seasons.
Wheeler has been the Phillies' ace for years and at age 35 he's already started the clock toward retirement. He recently told reporters that his intention is to retire after the 2027 season. One of the few things he doesn't have is a World Series ring.
"Wheeler is doing his usual thing, once again on the short list for best pitcher in baseball," Schoenfield wrote.
The right-hander has a career-high strikeout rate of 32.5% as he's put together another Cy Young-worthy season. He is 7-2 witha 2.51 ERA in 15 starts with 118 strikeouts and 22 walks in 93 innings. He'll certainly be considered for an All-Star Game berth.
He's been an Iron Man, but he still has a limit. But while he's still here and pitching excellently, he has the chance to post 190 innings of work for the fourth time in five years.
Suarez was an All-Star for the first time last season but started this season on the injured list. When he returned, he assumed his place in the starting rotation and, after a horrible season debut, has put it together. He is 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA in nine starts with 52 strikeouts and 14 walks in 57.1 innings as he approaches free agency.
"Suarez has had runs like this before, including a 2.76 ERA in the first half last season that earned him an All-Star spot," Schoenfield wrote.
Suarez should earn a solid contract after he turns 30 in August. The Phillies could want to lock him up long term to flesh out the rotation post-Wheeler, but it would have to be for the right price.
