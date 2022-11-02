Syndergaard to Start for Phillies in Game 5 of World Series

Rain may have dampened Noah Syndergaard's initial World Series start, but it aided the Philadelphia Phillies in the end.

Syndergaard, who was slated to start Game 3 on Monday, instead gave way to Ranger Suárez on Tuesday, who tossed five strong scoreless innings on just 76 pitches on Tuesday night. He earned the Phillies a massive win.

However, Syndergaard will still get his chance on the bump after all, as Phillies Manager Rob Thomson announced that the right-hander will start Game 5 to give Zack Wheeler an extra day of rest prior to his Game 6 start.

Syndergaard has seen this stage before, albeit as a rookie with the New York Mets in 2015. The Phillies will likely look to get a single turn through the order out of him, but surely wouldn't mind extending his leash should he find success.

The Phillies will also have their best relief core available to them after managing to avoid using them in Game 3. Should Syndergaard struggle early, Rob Thomson won't hesitate to get aggressive with his bullpen, as he has done multiple times this postseason.

Many are intrigued to see how the moment and adrenaline may effect Syndergaard's velocity and stuff, given how limited his usage has been this postseason. Obviously, the former-fireballer won't come out gassing triple digits like he once did, but even an extra mile per hour or two could help power the 29-year-old past one of the toughest offenses in the game in the Houston Astros.

It nearly feels inconceivable that the Phillies could lose a game within the confines of Citizens Bank Park at this point. As long as Syndergaard can manage to keep the game close, the Phillies should have a Fightin' chance.

