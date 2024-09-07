Normally Aggressive Phillies Executive Reveals He Showed Constraint at Deadline
Ahead of this past trade deadline, everyone was eyeing what the Philadelphia Phillies would do to supplement their World Series-ready roster to ensure they gave themselves the best chance at finally hoisting the trophy after coming so close the last two years.
In the past, their current president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowsi, has operated with a reckless abandon regarding his prospects whenever he thinks his Major League team has a chance to win a championship.
Many analysts expected that to be the case again this season, as multiple high-profile players were seemingly on the market available to be acquired.
However, the Phillies didn't operate in that fashion. The normally aggressive Dombrowski showed some restraint and held on to many of his top prospects.
That's not to say he didn't give up a lot to land star closer Carlos Estevez from the Los Angeles Angels.
He shipped out two rising pitching prospects in George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri, the latter of whom just put together an excellent showing during his second MLB outing where he gave up just one earned run on three hits in six innings pitched with seven strikeouts.
Still, Philadelphia held onto their young pieces like Andrew Painter, Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford, who scouts consider to have superstar potential.
"We have some guys I really didn't want to trade," Dombrowski said per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Again, this is rare for the future Hall of Fame executive who has thrown caution to the wind when it comes to his pipeline in the past.
"They're our upper-echelon of guys, and that's why I'm thrilled that we made the moves we made ... We gave up some talent. But we also have those [top three] guys, and [teenage shortstop Starlyn] Caba, and some other guys that we're extremely high on," Dombrowski added.
This was the right move by the Phillies front office.
Yes, it would have made headlines if they went out and landed rising star pitcher Garrett Crochet or one of the sluggers like Luis Robert Jr., Jazz Chisholm and others, but Philadelphia has the luxury of already having a championship-made roster.
They didn't necessarily have to make a splash.
Instead, they identified the clear needs they did have by spending asset capital to land a much needed closer in Estevez, who has been lights out with the Phillies by posting a 1.72 ERA and 244 ERA+, and also getting another reliever in Tanner Banks.
That's what this roster needed, and as they gave themselves an opportunity to win the World Series this year, they also kept their window open by holding onto their superstar prospects who continue to look like they can be impact players whenever they get to Philadelphia.