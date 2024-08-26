Perfect Philadelphia Phillies FA Target Predicted to Land Contract Up to $80 Million
The focus for the Philadelphia Phillies will be on winning a World Series throughout the next month and a half. However, they'll have some tough decisions to face in the offseason.
Those decisions will be much easier if they win a World Series, but if not, there could be big changes on the horizon.
76-54 on the season and six games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, the Phillies' year, as a whole, has been a promising one. They've struggled a bit over the past two months but look to have gotten back on track in a big way in their recent series against the Kansas City Royals, scoring a combined 22 runs in their two games on Saturday and Sunday.
The question still remains on what they'll do in the offseason, as Dave Dombrowski has proven time and time again that he'll be aggressive.
This is clearly a World Series-caliber team, so if Philadelphia falls short of their goals again, he needs to do what's best for the organization to accomplish them.
The outfield has been a problem for much of the campaign. They didn't really address it at the trade deadline, which was somewhat surprising. However, the offseason will give them another opportunity to do just that.
There's a perfect free agent on the market in Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles. He'd be an ideal fit for this roster due to his power and ability to play the outfield.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes he's the "most underrated free agent in this class."
"Anthony Santander is the most underrated free agent in this class. He’s been a stalwart in the middle of the Orioles’ lineup over the last three years, averaging more than 30 homers a season while consistently driving in runs. He made his first All-Star team this year and is the best corner outfielder in this class."
The switch hitter has swung the bat at an elite level for the Orioles throughout 2024, blasting 38 home runs. Typically, when a player puts up those types of numbers, they can expect to get $100-plus million in a potential contract.
Despite that usually being the case, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN predicted he'll earn between $40 and $80 million.
If McDaniel's prediction ends up coming true, every team around Major League Baseball will be showing interest in him.
The Phillies should be one of those teams, as he'd still be able to play for a World Series contender and play a major role in the success the team finds. It'd be the best of both worlds for both parties.