Philadelphia Phillies Ace May Be Delayed in His Return to the Field
The Philadelphia Phillies are eagerly awaiting the return of ace starting pitcher Ranger Suarez. He has been out as he works his way back from a back injury.
Suarez last pitched for the Phillies on July 22nd. While he has been working to get back on the field, there is new speculation that he might end up having to delay his return.
As shared by The Sporting News, manager Rob Thomson spoke out about Suarez and his potential return. He made it very clear that the team would rather be safe than sorry when it comes to getting him back into action.
"We’re going to be super cautious and give him a little rest. Over the course of a full season, guys typically need some time off. I think he’ll come out of this and he’ll be stronger coming down the stretch."
That quote makes it sound like Suarez may not come back the second he's ready to. Instead, the franchise might decide to ramp him up a bit slower.
Obviously, Suarez is a huge part of the success that Philadelphia has had this season. They have struggled a bit of late, but there is nothing to panic about at this point in time.
It hasn't helped that Suarez is far from being the only player that has been missing time due to injury.
Both Spencer Turnbull and Taijuan Walker have been out as well. Thankfully, both players are getting closer to making their return as well.
So far this season, Suarez has started in 20 games. He has compiled a 10-5 record to go along with a 2.87 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, a 4.3 K/BB ratio, and 119.1 innings pitched.
Being patient is the clear-cut best decision for the Phillies and Suarez. There is no reason to rush him back to the mound just to see him go out again because he came back too fast. Issues with the back can turn into nagging injuries that bother players long-term.
Right now, Philadelphia is still in a great position. They are 68-46 and are still among the best teams in baseball.
Even with the injury issues that they have been dealing with, the Phillies have remained at the top of the league. That shows a glimpse at just how good they're capable of being when they get fully healthy.
Hopefully, they'll be able to get back to full health for the final stretch run of the regular season and into the playoffs.