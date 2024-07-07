Philadelphia Phillies Add Prolific Home Run Hitter in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies offense already has plenty of firepower, but could be heading towards more reinforcements.
In the latest MLB mock draft from Jonathan Mayo, Philadelphia opted for college power bat Tommy White out of Louisiana State university.
"The Phillies have taken high schoolers in the first round four years in a row, but could this year break the streak?" asked Mayo. "A spirited conversation over a college bat like White vs. high school hitters like Gillen and Lindsey or a prep arm like Mayfield or Doughty will likely take place."
White burst onto the scene during his freshman year at North Carolina State. He set the NCAA record for freshman home runs with 27.
After that one year, he decided to test the waters on his way to the LSU Tigers out of the transfer portal.
Even on a team that included all-time names like Dylan Crews or Paul Skenes, White created a lane of his own.
On the way to winning the NCAA national championship with the Tigers, White slashed an incredible .374/.432/.725 while hitting 24 homers and a career-high 105 RBI.
His biggest moment came when the smashed a walk-off to send LSU to the College World Series finals.
He came back as the face of the team the next year. It was a down season for pretty much everyone on the team, including White. Of course, for him, though, a down year included a 1.039 OPS and 24 home runs.
During his time in college he began improving mightily on a his bat-to-ball skills, which is why he started producing immediately. He decreased his strikeouts in each season.
The Florida native can put the bat on the ball but has a hard time being conservative at the plate. His aggression forces him to chase bad balls and either miss or hit a ball into the ground.
He doesn't have much baserunning or fielding upside, which is what will keep him from going further into the first round.
His best landing spot would be somewhere that would allow him to assume a spot as the designated hitter, making the Phillies a solid outcome.
While Aidan Miller is extremely promising, he is the only elite bat that they currently in the farm system. The hope with White, though, is that he doesn't need to waste too much time in the minors. A selection of him means that you want someone that can come up to the big leagues within your championship window.