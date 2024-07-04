Philadelphia Phillies Again Linked to Intriguing Nationals' Reliever
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this month, the Philadelphia Phillies are without a doubt a team to watch. There are a couple of different needs that they could look to address.
One area is in the outfield, while the other is relief pitching.
Looking at the two issues, the bullpen should be a much bigger priority. The Phillies have been able to produce one of the league's better offenses already. However, the bullpen will need to be much better in order to win down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.
Keeping that in mind, there are quite a few bullpen arms that have been linked to Philadelphia. A name from the Washington Nationals has been one of the most intriguing.
Kyle Finnegan, the closer for the Nationals, could be available ahead of the deadline. He would also be a perfect trade target for the Phillies.
The Philadelphia Inquirer has again name-dropped Finnegan as a potential target for the team. Along with other names, he appears to be a player to watch.
"Carlos Estévez (Angels) and Michael Kopech (White Sox) could be dealt, and if the Nationals sell, it would probably be from a deep pool of relievers that features Kyle Finnegan and Hunter Harvey. Other relievers will be on the move, including some whose teams have not yet given up hope of staying in the wild-card race."
During the 2024 season so far, Finnegan has appeared in 37 games. He has gone 2-4 to go along with a 1.98 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP, 23 saves, and just three blown saves.
At 32 years old, Finnegan could be an elite trade target for a good price. He also has at least one more year left on his contract after the 2024 season. That would give the Philies a chance to evaluate his fit with the team and potentially offer him another deal to keep him in town.
Other names that have been connected to Philadelphia are Mason Miller and Tanner Scott. Both of those players would be much more expensive than Finnegan.
Honestly, Miller is the only name that stands out above a name like Finnegan.
All of that being said, it will be very intriguing to keep an eye on the Phillies over the next few weeks. They have a legitimate shot at winning the World Series this season and upgrading their bullpen would take those chances much higher.