Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Named Most Likely Player To Be Traded
After a disappointing early exit in the 2024 postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies are going to head into the offseason with a lot of questions about how to improve the team.
The Phillies headed into October with the potential to be a World Series contender in 2024, as there were a lot of things to like about this team. However, the New York Mets were able to handle them in the NLDS, and sent Philadelphia home much earlier than they would have liked.
Now, figuring out how to improve this team will be a tricky task for the front office. With a lot of veterans locked up to big long-term contracts, there isn’t a lot of wiggle room to make massive changes.
However, if the postseason showed anything for the Phillies, it highlighted that they need to shake up the bullpen once again, and add some help in the outfield.
As the team makes decisions about potential winter moves, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently spoke about potential players who could be traded this offseason, and he highlighted third baseman Alec Bohm for Philadelphia.
“Multiple players stand out as potential trade candidates to this end, but none quite like Alec Bohm. He endured a brutal end to his 2024 season after an All-Star first half, and questions about his composure just keep finding new ways to resurface. The Phillies would dodge a projected $8.1 million salary for 2025 if they were to trade the 28-year-old. It's not a ton of money, but it could nonetheless go toward upgrades for the bullpen or the outfield.”
Overall, it was a really strong season for the slugger, as he totaled a .280 batting average, 15 home runs, and 97 RBIs. However, the end of the season and playoffs were bad for Bohm, as he totaled a .170 batting average in an injury-plagued September, and he only recorded one hit in the NLDS.
In what was one of the more shocking moves of the playoffs, Bohm was actually benched to start one of the games against the Mets. Considering he had nearly 100 RBIs in the regular season, the benching was very surprising, and could be an indication of things to come.
While talking about trading Bohm during the summer of 2024 would have been crazy, it seems like it could be on the table heading into the offseason. Philadelphia needs to upgrade their outfield and bullpen, and they might use the slugger to do so.