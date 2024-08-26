Philadelphia Phillies Announce Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Astros Series
Starting Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies get a seven-game homestand underway that could determine the future of their playoff standing, and their chances to win the division.
Facing off against the red-hot Houston Astros will be a challenge before they welcome in the Atlanta Braves for four contests that will have huge ramifications if they aren't able to win.
The good news is that the Phillies seemingly found some answers at the plate against the Kansas City Royals, putting up an explosive offensive performance that could carry over into these important matchups.
But as Philadelphia gets ready for the opener against the Astros, they announced they made multiple roster moves.
Two things stand out here.
The first is that the struggling Taijuan Walker is still on the Phillies active roster and Kolby Allard, who had a very solid outing against the Royals, was sent back down to the minors.
Following another implosion on the mound in his last start, there was some thought that Philadelphia might actually admit their mistake in signing Walker and look to cut bait with him at this point in the year.
However, it seems like they are still holding onto hope he can find some sort of rhythm coming down the stretch.
Weston Wilson missing time right now is unfortunate based on how well he has been swinging the bat. Slashing .353/.370/.647 with three homers, eight extra-base hits, seven RBI, and a rare cycle in his 22 games played this season, he looks like he's played his way into a role coming for the rest of the season.
While having a baby is certainly an exciting reason for him to be on the sidelines, it comes at an unfortunate time in is professional career.
Max Lazar will rejoin Philadelphia and give them another pitching option out of the bullpen.
Infielder Buddy Kennedy has also been promoted as he gets set for his team debut after he was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers back on June 7 of this year.