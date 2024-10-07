Philadelphia Phillies Bats Come Alive to Even Series Against Mets in Game 2 NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies even the series after walking off the New York Mets in Game Two of the National League Division Series on Sunday.
The game was a wild back-and-forth between two teams that know each other well. Outfielder Nick Castellanos helped lead the way with an epic comeback.
The Phillies made a bold decision to bench one of their All-Star bats Alec Bohm, in order to send a jolt to the offense. After five innings of them being absent at the plate, the bats finally woke up.
Cristopher Sanchez got the nod for the start in Game Two. Manager Rob Thomson decided to go with him for the second game as his splits are much better at Citizens Bank Park this season.
He did his job and kept the game close. In five innings, he allowed only two runs on five hits and struck out five Mets.
After the Mets got ahead early to a three run lead, the Phillies finally got on the board with the two players that the team needed it the most from. Both Bryce Harper and Castellanos hit back-to-back home runs to tie the game at 3-3.
Both of these home runs came against Met’s starter, Luis Severino, who until then was fantastic on the mound. He held the Phillies to only three hits before that sixth-inning breakdown by the stars of Philadelphia.
The game continued to go back and forth when Brandon Nimmo hit a homer to right-center field to take the lead 4-3 in the top of the seventh. It remained that way until the Philles picked up three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, including an RBI Triple by Bryson Stott off Mets closer Edwin Diaz.
The Mets, as expected, did not go down without a fight as Mark Vientos picked up his second homer of the night. New York tied the game at six, heading into the bottom of the ninth inning for the Phillies. After the Mets mounted comebacks in the last two playoff games they played, it was time for Philadelphia to turn the tables.
In the bottom of the final inning, Mets Tylor Megill quickly put the Phillies on the brink with two outs. However, he couldn’t close out the inning. He walked Trea Turner and Bryce Harper to extend the game.
Castellanos called game with a sharp line drive to deep left field to allow the speedy Trea Turner to score from second to win the game.
The two teams will now travel to the Big Apple to take the field in Game Three beginning on Tuesday. The first pitch at Citi Field is scheduled for 5:08 pm ET and will be available nationally on FS1.