Philadelphia Phillies Boss Makes Interesting Comment Regarding Adding Star Players
After the Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated earlier in the playoffs than they would have liked considering their ultimate goal, there seems to be a clear need for this roster to undergo some changes.
Despite focusing on having good at-bats and not chasing pitches during the regular season, the Phillies' bad habits emerged when it mattered most once again, causing them to be humiliated in their defeat against the New York Mets that looked eerily similar to what happened against the Arizona Diamondbacks just a year ago.
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced that the entire coaching staff would be back in 2025, so unless there are significant roster changes or there is a massive shift in the ethos of this offensive lineup, Philadelphia runs the risk of suffering the same fate.
Getting on base and just putting the ball in play is something Phillies fans are begging for the front office to add, and with Juan Soto hitting the open market, he is a dream target for everyone in the Philadelphia fanbase.
Owner John Middleton has not been shy when it comes to spending money to chase a World Series title, and with the relationship Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and even Kyle Schwarber have with Soto from their time playing together on the Washington Nationals, there's a chance they could lure the phenom to the Phillies.
However, Dombrowski made some interesting comments that addressed the Soto sweepstakes.
"I don't think we need to have more star players. We have as many stars as about anybody in baseball so I don't think necessarily that you need to add more," he said per Corey Siedman of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I don't necessarily think that the answer is always a star player. I'm not saying we won't get one, but I don't think it's a necessity by any means."
Is that Dombrowski signaling they won't go "all in" for Soto, or is he playing both sides of the coin?
It's hard to tell right now, especially when he did say that he and Middleton are open to potentially bringing in another star to this group.
But those comments could also foreshadow what could take place this winter.
One of the main issues with Philadelphia during their last two postseason runs is the star players they have on this roster have either underperformed, or they aren't being supported by the rest of those in the lineup.
Bryson Stott took a step back, J.T. Realmuto had no gas left in the tank, Turner chased his way out of the series, and Bohm was a shell of himself after coming back from injury.
That combination didn't allow Harper and Nick Castellanos to put this team on their backs and get past the Mets.
Maybe Soto changes all of that.
Not only would he be another elite player in this lineup who does things well that is offense struggles to consistently execute, but he would also boost an outfield unit that vasty underperformed compared to others around Major League Baseball.
Anything regarding Soto will be headline news until he makes his free agency decision, and if the Phillies aren't in the mix late, then these comments made by Dombrowski could have been the hint all along that they were never really in the running.