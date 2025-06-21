Philadelphia Phillies Boss Reveals Plans for Injured Slugger’s Next Steps
The Philadelphia Phillies keep finding ways to win, and a recent hot streak is solidifying their strong trajectory through June.
Before winning seven of their last eight games as of June 20, the Phillies were five games back from the New York Mets and started the month losing seven of their first nine contests.
Over the last 10 days, Philadelphia has risen while the Mets have won two games in that span, tying them atop the NL West.
That’s all been in spite of placing former NL MVP first baseman Bryce Harper on the injured list due to right wrist inflammation, which has aggravated the lingering pain he experienced from May until the end of last season.
That’s led to a more prudent approach this season, with Harper spending more than two weeks on the IL without hitting or throwing.
Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic (subscription required) reports an encouraging update. Harper threw and took dry swings on Thursday after his range of motion improved enough.
Manager Rob Thomson indicated that the next steps were to get Harper outside to throw from a distance and possibly swing off a tee, at which time they’ll be able to assess a better timeline for his return.
Those are positive steps for Harper after a re-aggravated injury, and it’s clear the Phillies aren’t looking to rush him back. It helps that the team has swung back to their winning ways as of late.
In his place, Otto Kemp was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and while he made his MLB debut at third base, he’s taken over at first with Alec Bohm returning to third.
Entering play on June 20, Kemp is slashing 282/.349/.333 with a 91 OPS+.
It’s a drop-off from his .313/.416/.594 slash line at Triple-A, but he’s been valuable throughout the early month slump.
But the question is whether he fits on the roster when Harper eventually returns.
Thomson implied that they might employ a new left-field platoon when that happens. After they demoted Weston Wilson to Triple-A on Wednesday, the thought was that Max Kepler might take over left field.
Instead, with Kemp’s limited time in left field at Lehigh Valley, Thomson now thinks he could “possibly” play in a strict platoon alongside Kepler.
Thomson pointed to his athleticism and consistency playing hard, and that seems to have earned him a role in the lineup once Harper returns from the IL.