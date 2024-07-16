Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper Wants the All-Star Game to Change One Thing
The Philadelphia Phillies enjoyed plenty of success in the first half of the season, winning the most games in Major League Baseball. It was a total team effort as they dealt with multiple injuries to some of their top players.
With the way they've played, the Phillies look poised to make the postseason unless something drastic changes. Kudos should go to Dave Dombrowski, the players, and the rest of the front office for what they've built.
Even more impressive, Philadelphia had eight players selected to the All-Star Game. Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suarez won't be in attendance due to their injuries, but they'll still have six players in attendance.
The All-Star Game isn't the end all be all, but it's an incredible honor that many on this roster rightfully deserved.
Bryce Harper, perhaps the most electric player in baseball and someone who perfectly symbolizes what the game should be about, earned his eighth All-Star selection. It's a fitting honor for one of the best of this generation.
Harper did, however, speak about things he'd like to see changed in the All-Star Game. His response was about as Harper as it could've been, saying that he wants them to return to players wearing their own team's uniforms, according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.
"The Nike All-Star uniforms are not a big hit for everyone. Growing up, Bryce Harper said he loved watching All-Stars take the field in their team uniforms," Shaikin wrote.
Harper added that he thought it'd be "really cool."
“If we could change back to that,” Harper said, “I think it would be really cool.”
This isn't exactly a hot take from the superstar, as many fans and players have shared the same feeling. In 2021, Major League Baseball decided that players from each division would wear a certain uniform.
Shaikin wrote in 2021 that Major League Baseball signing with Nike changed everything, as the league signed a $1 billion deal with the brand.
"There is a four-letter answer: Nike. When Major League Baseball signed a billion-dollar contract with Nike in 2019, MLB did more than cash in. The league asked for help resolving its persistent problem in attracting newer and younger audiences."
Everything these days is due to money, and for $1 billion, the league made the right decision from their perspective.
Still, it'd be pretty awesome to see the Phillies red pinstriped in Arlington, Texas.