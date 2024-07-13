Phillies Make MLB History as Youngster Named to First All-Star Game
The Philadelphia Phillies completely dominated the All-Star Game selections.
Three of their position players are starters with Bryce Harper, Trea Tuner, and Alec Bohm earning those honors. Four of their pitchers were also selected to the game with Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suarez representing their starting staff, and Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm doing the same for their bullpen.
One name noticeably missing for many Phillies fans was Cristopher Sanchez.
The rising star has been sensational this season, earning himself a lucrative contract extension after taking his opportunity to be part of Philadelphia's starting rotation and running with it.
Entering Saturday, the left-hander has the 11th-best ERA among all starters in Major League Baseball and the fourth-best in the National League with a 2.96.
His numbers would have been even better if it weren't for his blow-up start against the Chicago Cubs on July 4 where he gave up seven earned runs on seven hits across just four innings pitched.
Still, Sanchez seemed to have done enough to be part of the Midsummer Classic, but when he was left off the roster, he had to wait and see if he would be a replacement.
Well, that has officially happened for the 27-year-old as Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports he will now be part of the All-Star Game as a replacement for one of the National League players. This now gives the Phillies five pitchers on this roster, which is an MLB record.
It's a well-deserved honor for Sanchez who continues to improve every single season. Even though this honor didn't come earlier, it's better that he was selected late than never.
Who he's replacing has not been announced at the time of writing.