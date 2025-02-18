Philadelphia Phillies Can Emerge As Sneaky Contender for Star Slugger Next Winter
The Philadelphia Phillies have as many stars as any other team in all of baseball, but they could become a contender for another one a year from now.
After the Toronto Blue Jays did not come to a long-term agreement on a contract extension with superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ahead of the deadline on Monday night, the four-time All-Star is going to be a free agent next winter and will be likely the most sought out player on the market.
Understandably, the usual suspects like the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and New York Yankees were seen right away as the top contenders to earn Guerrero Jr.'s signature, but perhaps the Phillies could get involved as well.
With Kyle Schwarber set to hit free agency himself next winter, there will be a need for the kind of power Guerrero Jr. brings if Philadelphia doesn't come to a long-term agreement with their current designated hitter. The argument can certainly be made that if the Phillies feel they can get Guerrero Jr., they should prioritize him over Schwarber.
Things would have to be moved around for it to work with the possibility of either Bryce Harper moving from first base to Schwarber's DH role in order to fit Guerrero Jr. in at first, or Harper stays where he's at and Guerrero Jr. has to accept the fact he will be moving to DH.
As willing to spend on stars as anyone in baseball, Philadelphia could make a ton of sense here for the slugger, but more important he makes a ton of sense for the Phillies.
At the peak of his powers during his six-year career, Guerrero Jr. is one of the best hitters in all of baseball.
Coming off a down season - by his own sky high standards - in 2023, he took things to another level in 2024. Slashing .323/.396/.544 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI, Guerrero Jr. finished top-ten in American League MVP voting since his absurd 2021 campaign.
Turning just 26 years old this year, Guerrero Jr. is not likely to touch the kind of record-breaking deal Juan Soto signed with the Mets this offseason, but it stands to reason he will clear the $400 million mark and require a massive long-term commitment from whichever team he ends up with.
If Philadelphia feels he can be a strong middle of the order presence for the next decade mashing home runs in the City of Brotherly Love, they absolutely should go all-in on landing Guerrero Jr.