Philadelphia Phillies Converting Their Utility Infielder Into Outfield Option
The Philadelphia Phillies got a roster shakeup when Weston Wilson went down with an injury.
His oblique strain is going to keep him sidelined for at least six weeks, and that reopens the competition for the final bench spot that will be an interesting one to monitor throughout the spring.
It also creates a massive need in the outfield.
Wilson was expected to be the fifth guy in the mix, platooning in left field when Max Kepler needed a break or whenever the matchup called for a right-handed bat. He also was going to get some time in center, giving the Phillies even more flexibility when it comes to the development of Johan Rojas.
But all of that is out the window now.
Unless Edmundo Sosa is able to become a serviceable outfielder during spring camp.
This has been something Philadelphia has flirted with, having the infielder work with the outfield coaches to see if he can become serviceable enough on defense in the grass so he can be used as a platoon or pinch-hitting option.
In Sosa's six-year career, he's appeared in center and left field four times total, twice at each spot.
179 of his games on defense have come at shortstop, followed by 136 at the hot corner and 55 at second base.
He's an infielder by trade, but with a crowded group already in place and an outfield unit that needs offense more than anything, the Phillies are now fully committed to converting him into a super utility player where he can be used both on the grass and dirt.
"The main difference this year is that I'm in it 100%. Last year, we did sort of a test drive in the outfield, two or three days, let's try it out and see how it goes. But this year we're fully invested in this new role. Last year, I didn't work in the outfield every day. Now I am," Sosa said per Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
This will be something to keep an eye on.
Seidman noted that manager Rob Thomson said Sosa is going to get game reps in the outfield this spring, primarily being used in left field with some time spent in center.
If everything goes well, Philadelphia will use him in that role during the regular season.
Much of that has to do with the question mark surrounding the offense of Rojas, something they can't rely on to improve at this stage of their championship window.
There's no doubt that Rojas is an excellent defender, and if he can find his swing at any point during his career, he's going to be one of the best all-around outfielders in the game. But after he posted an OPS+ of 69 last year, keeping him in the lineup consistently is something the Phillies are trying to avoid until they see more growth.
Sosa, on the other hand, is a proven big league hitter.
While his numbers don't jump off the stat sheet, he put up a 104 OPS+ with seven homers and 31 RBI across his 274 plate appearances, something that should increase with more consistent at-bats.
So, with Wilson out of the equation, not only is the final bench spot now open, but Sosa has a real opportunity to carve out a role for himself on this team by becoming an outfielder for the first time in his career.