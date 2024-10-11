Philadelphia Phillies Could ‘Get Revenge’ by Signing Former MVP in MLB Free Agency
It's tough to get a feel for what the Philadelphia Phillies front office thinks is the right plan moving forward. For a team as talented as they are, going out the way they did in the postseason was a major disappointment.
Nonetheless, things happen in Major League Baseball.
Perhaps they chalk it up to baseball being baseball, but this is now two straight years where they missed a golden opportunity. Take away their World Series loss now three seasons ago, and they've only gotten worse since.
Still, to say this team isn't talented would be unfair. They just might have to work around the margins a bit and upgrade where needed.
The front office has to be blamed a bit for not doing what they needed to at the trade deadline. Their decision to only add Austin Hays to fix their lineup issues, which had multiple flaws, was a problem.
But that could all be fixed this offseason if they want to spend more money.
At some point, the ownership group might say they've spent enough. It'd also be tough to blame them, as they have one of the highest payrolls in Major League Baseball.
Regarding some potential candidates they could add, Cody Bellinger is one of the guys who comes to mind.
A former MVP, Bellinger could opt out of his current deal with the Chicago Cubs. If so, he'd be an intriguing fit for the Phillies.
That's why Zach Pressnell of FanSided named him as a player they could sign to get revenge and win a World Series next season.
"Bellinger would be a huge upgrade, likely as an everyday outfielder, over what the Phillies have out there right now. The veteran utility man has provided a huge boost to the Cubs over the last few seasons, but he's likely to decline his player option and enter free agency. Chicago will be aggressive to get him back again, but Bellinger likely wants to win and the North Siders haven't been doing much of that. If Bellinger hits the open market, the Phillies should have enough money to spend. They could jump right to the top of the sweepstakes to get him, though he isn't the right-handed outfielder that they looked for all season."
The idea of adding Bellinger makes sense, but there are also reasons to stay away.
For a team that had a serious problem chasing pitches, which might've been why they lost in the NLDS, Bellinger has had strikeout issues throughout his career.
According to Baseball Savant, he had a Chase% that ranked in the 23rd percentile in 2024.
That doesn't mean Philadelphia should avoid him, but they'd have to consider it if they want to revamp their lineup.