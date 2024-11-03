Philadelphia Phillies Could Lose Elite Bullpen Arm to Yankees in MLB Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies are entering the offseason on the heels of a third consecutive playoff heartbreak, albeit this time not getting anywhere near as close to the ultimate prize as they had been in the previous two seasons.
There was more optimism entering this postseason following the team's first NL East title since 2011 and most successful regular season since then, but the Phillies flopped dramatically with a four game domination at the hands of the rival New York Mets.
One of the massive reasons why that was the case was the complete and utter collapse of a bullpen that had been one of the best in the league all season long but folded when it mattered the most.
Impending free agent Jeff Hoffman was not immune to the struggles from the unit with a staggeringly poor 40.50 ERA in his three appearances and less than two innings completed in the playoffs. Despite Hoffman's poor showing in October, he has been among the best relief pitchers in baseball during his two seasons in Philadelphia, being named an All-Star in 2024 during a season that was the best of his near decade long career.
The Phillies would likely be willing to overlook the unfortunate postseason showing and still love to bring him back, but Hoffman will undoubtedly have other suitors. Zach Pressnell of FanSided named the New York Yankees as a team that should consider bringing Hoffman in.
"Hoffman has put up two consecutive sub-3.00 ERA seasons out of the Philly bullpen, with 2024 being the better of the two," Pressnell wrote. "He's not the team's closer, so his price tag wouldn't be as high as somebody like Tanner Scott, but he provides the stability that New York would need in the seventh, eighth or even ninth inning."
Hoffman will not come cheap by bullpen pitcher standards, predicted by Jeff Bowden of The Athletic to land a $33 million deal over three years. If Philadelphia does lose Hoffman, losing him to an American League team would hurt slightly less, but there's something about a beloved player in Yankee pinstripes that just doesn't sit right.
The Phillies should do what they can to retain Hoffman's services, but if New York come in with a massive offer, there won't be much that can be done.