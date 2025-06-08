Philadelphia Phillies Debuts of Otto Kemp, Alan Rangel Shows MLB's Unique Paths
The Philadelphia Phillies debuts of Otto Kemp and Alan Rangel were a long time coming. They also had unexpected paths.
Neither player is what one would call the “conventional prospect.” Neither was drafted. Neither was highly touted. Both had to fight their way to a call-up.
But, this week, when the Phillies needed them, they were called up and they stepped up.
Neither seemed to know it was coming, either.
“I know it always comes when you don't expect it,” Kemp told MLB.com after his debut on Saturday.
Kemp was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Bryce Harper was moved to the 10-day injured list with a wrist injury. He went 0-for-3 and played at third base while the Phillies moved Alec Bohm to first base for Harper.
Kemp is a Top 30 prospect for Philadelphia, per MLB Pipeline. But that’s not his pedigree. He played college baseball at Division II Point Loma Nazarene in Point Loma, Calif. He went undrafted in 2022, and the Phillies signed him as a free agent.
It’s a hard path, but in 2024 he had a breakthrough. He slashed .285/.392/.489 with 16 home runs and 66 RBI and got to Triple-A. He played in the Arizona Fall League, impressed scouts, left a bit early and got married.
Per MLB.com, the path to get to Pittsburgh for Saturday’s game was chaotic. Kemp flew from Charlotte. His wife, Lily, drove because the couple travels with their dog. His parents hopped a red eye from California. Everyone made it just in time.
Rangel’s path might be even more unlikely than the 25-year-old Otto’s. He is a 27-year-old right-hander from Mexico who signed with the Atlanta Braves as an international free agent and started pitching in their system in 2015.
He got to the Majors in 2022 — kind of. The Braves called him up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sept. 24 to take the place of the injured Spencer Strider. He spent three days with the Braves and went unused, becoming a so-called “phantom ballplayer.”
His path blocked in Atlanta he signed with the Los Angeles Angels before the 2024 season and was released on July 1. The Phillies signed him two weeks later.
In need of bullpen help last week for a planned bullpen game, the Phillies called him up for Friday’s game after he pitched in 199 minor league games. Again, he had to wait. There was a near-90 minute rain delay.
But he finally pitched. After giving up a walk and a two-run home run, he settled down and pitched three innings. He gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and struck out one.
“It's just a dream come true,” Rangel said through an interpreter to MLB.com.
Two players, two dissimilar paths, one destination — the Major Leagues. They each got there the hard way.
