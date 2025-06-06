Phillies Starting Pitcher Deserves to Represent Team in MLB All-Star Game
The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
That should result in several of their players representing the team in the All-Star game this year.
Last year, the Phillies had eight players be named to the National League All-Star team; first baseman Bryce Harper, shortstop Trea Turner, third base Alec Bohm, starting pitchers Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez, and relief pitchers Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman.
Philadelphia may not have eight representatives again in 2025, but they are going to be sending several players to the Midsummer Classic.
Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is as close to a lock as anyone, as is Wheeler, who is in the Cy Young race again. Harper, Turner and second baseman Bryson Stott are going to be in the mix, too.
Another player who Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required) believes should be in Atlanta for the NL Team is starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo.
Jesus Luzardo Has Earned a Spot on the NL All-Star Team
“Trading for him this winter was a mild gamble — Luzardo had been erratic in his career — but he’s been good enough to not only make the All-Star team but also potentially start for the National League,” Jennings wrote.
Starting in the All-Star game may have went up in flames with his most recent outing, which was a massive dud.
The Minnesota Twins lit Luzardo up across 3.1 innings of work, as he was charged with 12 earned runs on 12 hits and three walks, striking out four and serving up two home runs.
That increased his season ERA to 3.58 with 81 strikeouts, but goes to show just how good he has been before that.
Entering the matchup against the Twins, Luzardo had allowed only 16 earned runs across his first 11 starts and 66.2 innings of work. He had a 2.15 ERA and hadn’t allowed more than three runs in a single outing up until that point.
The implosion against Minnesota is certainly a blemish on his ledger, but it should not keep him off the NL All-Star roster.
Luzardo has been excellent, finally able to stay healthy and showcase his incredible ability on a regular basis.
He has strengthened the team’s starting rotation, which now features former top prospect Mick Abel and sooner than later will feature the team’s best current prospect, Andrew Painter, stepping up in the absence of veteran Aaron Nola, who is dealing with a new, unknown injury.