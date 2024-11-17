Philadelphia Phillies Fan Favorite Outfielder Named As Possible Trade Candidate
The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to make some major changes to the lineup this winter after a third consecutive playoff heartbreak, this time falling well short of expectations.
The Phillies making a run to the World Series two seasons ago and a return to the NLCS last year were ultimately both overachieving results, but expectations were high entering the playoffs this time around after the team's best regular season and first division title since 2011.
Despite that, they were eliminated in a four game domination at the hands of the New York Mets in the NLDS in what was a tremendous letdown from the offense.
Entering 2025 with the same lineup is not looking like it's going to be in the cards, and that was confirmed this week when it was reported that Philadelphia is going to try to move on from third baseman Alec Bohm.
Perhaps he won't be the only one to end up getting moved this winter if Dave Dombrowski is really trying to shake things up.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named fan favorite All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos as a player the Phillies could try to ship out of town to a power-needy team.
"Philadelphia considered trading Castellanos last winter, but there were no takers for the three years and $60 million left on his contract," Feinsand wrote. "With two years and $40 million remaining, Philadelphia could find a team in need of a power bat, especially after Castellanos’ strong second half (10 home runs, 39 RBIs, .839 OPS in 66 games)."
Castellanos is as dependable as they come, playing in all 162 games this year.
With 65 home runs and 254 RBI to go along with a .744 OPS since arriving to Philadelphia three years ago, he absolutely still has a ton of value.
But the reality is the Phillies, as currently constructed, are not good enough to win a World Series, and Castellanos could wind up being a casualty of their pursuit to put together an overall better product on the field in 2025.
While it wouldn't be a supremely popular move with the fanbase at first depending on the player the team might get in return, ultimately faith must be placed in Dombrowski to do the right thing for the franchise.