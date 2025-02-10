Philadelphia Phillies Future Will Be Determined by Boom-or-Bust Prospects
Given the current state of their roster, it is clear that the Philadelphia Phillies are in win-now mode.
They have one of the best teams in baseball and, with their veteran-laden roster, will challenge for the World Series in 2025.
However, a smart organization is always keeping an eye on the future. The Phillies’ front office has done a wonderful job of balancing win-now while not using up all of their assets in the minor league system.
On their Major League roster, homegrown stars such as Aaron Nola, Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, Ranger Suarez and Orion Kerkering are already in place.
Soon they will have more of their developed prospects joining the fray.
Pitcher Andrew Painter is expected to make his much-anticipated MLB debut at some point in 2024. Star shortstop prospect Aidan Miller and outfielder Justin Crawford are a dynamic duo expected to shine in Double-A.
The Phillies have a top-heavy farm system currently, as those three players are all in the top 41 of Keith Law’s top 100 prospects list.
That trio is good enough to keep the team competitive as they start to transition away from their current core in the near future. With so many players on the wrong side of 30, it is only a matter of time until some changes are made.
Will Philadelphia be able to remain amongst the elite in baseball once players such as Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, J.T Realmuto, Nick Castellanos, Zack Wheeler and Nola all being 31 years of age or older?
That will be determined by what can be described as a boom-or-bust farm system that has been built by the franchise.
“I always value depth in these rankings, so this is an unusually high ranking for a farm system that has a lot of high-risk, high-reward guys in the top 20. They might have five or six stars — real impact types on either side of the ball — in the system right now, and if that’s all they get, that’s still going to be a ton of major-league value,” Law wrote in his farm system rankings.
To remain near the top of the league, Philadelphia doesn’t even need all of these players to hit. If they can develop at a good rate and become highly-touted prospects they can be used as building blocks in a trade package to acquire established Major League talent.
It is a formula that the team has been using for years and it has been paying dividends. Other players to keep an eye on are catcher Eduardo Tait, right-handed pitcher Moises Chace and infielder Aroon Escobar.