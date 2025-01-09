Insider Reveals Why Philadelphia Phillies Haven’t Traded Away All-Star Slugger
A few moves have been made by the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason, but none have shaken up the roster as many predicted would occur after a disappointing performance in the 2024 postseason.
Relief pitcher Jordan Romano was signed to a one-year deal to help offset the impending losses of Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman. Outfielder Max Kepler also agreed to a one-year deal and is penciled in as the starting left fielder.
Their starting rotation was bolstered by the addition of Jesus Luzardo, who comes to the Phillies in a trade from the Miami Marlins.
Philadelphia is hoping each of the players can bounce back in 2025 after disappointing 2024 campaigns were derailed by injuries.
Alas, conventional wisdom would suggest that the team is not done making moves, especially after seeing how many additions some of the other contenders in the National League have made this offseason.
However, for the Phillies to spend more money, they need to clear some cap space off their books.
That is part of the reason why All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm was placed on the trade block earlier this offseason.
Projected to earn $8.1 million in arbitration, Philadelphia would love to clear that money if the opportunity presented itself. It is the same motivation they had for shopping right fielder Nick Castellanos, who is owed $20 million in 2025 and 2026.
Doing so would put the team in a position to make a splash acquisition, such as signing free agent third baseman Alex Bregman.
However, there is one thing keeping them from completing a trade.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, no franchise has been willing to meet the exorbitant asking price.
“The Philadelphia Phillies would have interest, but only if they traded third baseman Alec Bohm, and their steep asking price is why Bohm still remains with the club,” the insider wrote when providing an update on news about the Houston Astros star.
Another reason that trade talks haven’t picked up involving Bohm is that there are other options available on the market.
In addition to Bregman, St. Louis Cardinals veteran Nolan Arenado has been mentioned in trade rumors. But, he has a no-trade clause and can block a deal if he doesn’t want to be moved to a specific team.
Until those situations play out, or the Phillies drop their asking price, Bohm is likely to remain entrenched as their starting third baseman.