Philadelphia Phillies Given Prime Position in Inaugural MLB Power Rankings
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a relatively busy winter. Through trades and free agency, the Phillies have added value at the margins, a perfectly acceptable plan considering their immensely talented core that is ready and capable of winning a World Series.
The addition of starter Jesus Luzardo via trade from the Miami Marlins gives Philadelphia another talented arm in an already stacked rotation headlined by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. Through free agency, Philadelphia added outfielder Max Kepler to a one-year. $10 million contract and relief pitcher Jordan Romano to a one-year, $8.5 million deal.
The Phillies are, on paper, a more talented team than they were last season, which ended once again in disappointment. But that is not quelling any excitement or expectations for this team heading into the 2025 MLB season.
As such, MLB.com just released their inaugural MLB power rankings ahead of the 2025 season and are taking into account how each team got better (or worse) and they stack up to the rest of the league.
"The additions of Max Kepler, Jesús Luzardo, Jordan Romano and Joe Ross are mostly garnish around the main course of all those veterans at the Phillies’ core, the ones dialed up to win that World Series that has proven so elusive," writes Will Leitch. "The question here: Is there one more move left? Or more? The Phillies might as well go all-in to win at this point."
MLB.com has a point. Philadelphia has been trying to move third baseman Alec Bohm in order to create an opening at the hot corner. The team then would presumably pursue free agent Alex Bregman or may even try and pull off a trade for St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado.
But moving Bohm has proven to be difficult, with many stating the asking price for the All-Star is too high. But if Philadelphia really wants to win now with its talented but aging core, then they may have to come down on the asking price in order to clear the way for a more talented third baseman like Bregman and Arenado.
Regardless, even if the Phillies were to make no more moves this winter, they still rank among the most talented rosters with some of the highest expectations.