Philadelphia Phillies Have Officially Moved Their Breakout Star to the IL
It seemed like only a matter of time before the Philadelphia Phillies had to make this move.
Alec Bohm has been out of the lineup since Aug. 29 when he strangely left the game after tweaking his hand on a swing in the first at-bat of that contest, and after being deemed day-to-day, the Phillies have decided to officially put their breakout star on the 10-day injured list per a press release from the team.
Philadelphia fans, and the organization as a whole, have been waiting for the output that Bohm has produced this season since he was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2018 draft.
The former top prospect has had some ups and downs during his tenure with the team after he made his debut in 2020, but the third baseman seems to have finally found his groove.
Bohm earned his first All-Star Game selection this year with incredible production at the plate, currently leading all of Major League Baseball with 44 doubles. His slash line of .290/.343/.462 and OPS+ of 123 is the best of his career in a full season, and he was on pace to go over 100 RBI in a singular campaign for the first time in the bigs.
The Phillies are deeming his injury a left hand strain and have made his IL stint retroactive to Sept. 3, meaning the earliest he can return if he gets healthy in that time is Sept. 13.
Philadelphia has called up Buddy Kennedy to take his place, which will be his second stint with the club after he didn't appear in a game from Aug. 26-27.