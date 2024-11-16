Philadelphia Phillies Have Three Top 50 Prospects in Latest Ranking Update
The Philadelphia Phillies may only view their best prospects as trade chips, but holding onto them could produce some top MLB players in their future.
They remain a sneakily impressive group with some serious star power towards the top of the farm system.
Three Phillies prospects made the top 50 of the latest Top 100 rankings update from Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
C Eduardo Tait - Honorable Mention
Tait is a long ways away from making it to the Majors, sitting at just 18 years old. He'll crack the Top 100 before he makes to the league if he keeps up his current pace, though.
The Panama native posted a .302/.356/.486 slash line last season with 11 home runs and 73 RBI.
If J.T. Realmuto can hang out for a couple more years, his development could be coming along at the perfect time.
SS Starlyn Caba - No. 65
Caba is a similar case as a young, impressive international signing.
The soon-to-be 19-year-old may not have the most consistent bat in the world yet, but his speed is next level. His 50 stolen bases in just 78 professional games during this last campaign are one of the main reasons why he is so highly regarded.
Not to mention, he's a stellar defensive talent.
SS Aidan Miller - No. 48
Reuter has been a bit lower than other outlets on Miller, and his Double-A debut was certainly disappointing, but there is no reason to panic about the talented prospect just yet.
The 20-year-old posted a .261/.366/.446 slash line across the minors last year with 11 home runs and 23 RBI. It wasn't the jump in production that many wanted in his first full professional season, but it was still more than solid.
RHP Andrew Painter - No. 33
Painter is finally back on the mound and is picking up right where he left off, making the people who stuck with him through his lengthy injury absence look smart.
The 21-year-old just pitched a 2.30 ERA over his 15.2 innings in the Arizona Fall League with 10.3 K/9.
OF Justin Crawford - No. 31
Crawford has steadily risen up the ranks since being drafted in 2022, and he has started to make his way to the top of the farm system in some rankings, this one included.
At just 20 years old, his .313/360/.444 slash line with 42 stolen bases and nine home runs brought him up to Double-A this season where he continued to shine.
He gets brought up in a lot of trade talks, but looks to be the perfect guy to answer the center field hole in Philadelphia.
The question is if he can do it quick enough before they get antsy and trade him for an established star.