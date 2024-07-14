Top Philadelphia Phillies Prospects Make Highlight Plays In MLB Futures Game
The Philadelphia Phillies farm system has gotten some notice over the past week and that continued as two top prospects got an interesting opportunity on Saturday.
Philadelphia had two position players chosen to take place in the MLB futures game, outfielder Justin Crawford and infielder Aidan Miller.
Ahead of the game taking place, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked them both within the top-20 prospects participating.
Crawford was the No. 12 overall player in Reuter's ranking, reflecting his continued growth as a prospect.
"Justin is the son of four-time All-Star Carl Crawford, and he shares some of his dad's tools with good wheels and a terrific glove in the outfield," said Reuter.
The 20-year-old hit leadoff for the NL team and went 1-for-3 at the plate. His hit was a liner over the glove of the shortstop.
While it was a solid hit, his personal highlight from the day came when he was able to flash some leather while in left field.
The speedster was recently promoted to Double-A for the first time after a stellar start to the season in High-A.
In 70 games so far this season, he's slashed a .301/.349/.438 at the plate with six homers runs and 35 RBI.
He's also swiped 27 bags as a baserunner. His speed is constantly put to use as minor league catchers struggle to throw him out. He had 47 stolen bases last season in just 87 games.
Miller is another highly-touted prospect, but Reuter ranked him a little bit lower at No. 17.
"[He] hit well over 20 games in his pro debut last season after going No. 27 overall in the 2023 draft, and he is still working to tap into his significant raw power," said the writer.
Starting at shortstop for the NL squad, he went 0-for-1 at the plate but racked up and RBI after being hit by a pitch.
He also did it in style, wearing some Phillie Phanatic-inspired cleats.
The 19-year-old hasn't had the same success that Crawford has in the minors this season, but is still considered one of the best position player prospects in the league.
In 21 games of High-A ball, he's slashing just .188/.286/.313.
One the defensive side of things, he had an up-and-down day. The highlight came as he initiated a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning on the pitch after comitting an error.
He's the No. 27 prospect in the MLB Pipeline and the second-best in the Philadelphia farm.