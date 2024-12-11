Philadelphia Phillies Immediately Flip Their Rule 5 Draft Pick to Tampa Bay Rays
The Philadelphia Phillies recently acquired a pitcher in the Rule 5 Draft when they selected right-handed pitcher Mike Vasil from the New York Mets, but they have already traded him away to the
Tampa Bay Rays per the Rays communications department.
The Phillies received cash considerations in return.
This is an interesting development for Philadelphia as they had to pay $100,000 to select him in the first place in accordance to the Rule 5 guidelines.
The 24-year-old pitcher would have had to stick on the Phillies' MLB roster for an entire season as one of the conditions to selecting him, and if he didn't, he would have gotten offered back to the Mets.
Now, Philadelphia exits the equation.
It would have been difficult for Vasil to stick around for an entire season given the competitiveness of the Phillies' bullpen.
He has a high-ceiling, but low floor which makes him a risky pick in the draft, but definitely could have been rewarding if everything clicks at one point.
The 6-foot-5 pitching prospect has a mid-90s fastball and solid breaking stuff, but has failed to break into the Majors.
His walk rate has improved, but batters at the Triple-A level had an easier time hitting him last season than in the past.
Vasil boasts a career ERA of 4.90 and WHIP of 1.32 with 9.2 K/9.
Philadelphia also lost a relief pitcher of their own, Eiberson Castellano, to the Minnesota Twins in the Rule 5 Draft as well.