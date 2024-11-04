Philadelphia Phillies Land Star Starting Pitcher in Proposed Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into the offseason after a successful yet disappointing end to the 2024 campaign.
This year, the Phillies looked like they had all the tools to reach the World Series, as there weren’t too many flaws on the team. However, after losing to the New York Mets in the National League Division Series, a few of the issues for Philadelphia were exposed.
While it didn’t impact them in the playoffs, one glaring hole for the Phillies in the regular season was in the fifth spot in their starting rotation.
Taijuan Walker was pretty much an automatic loss when he took the mound in 2024, as it was a drastic drop-off from his 15-win season in 2023. After totaling an ERA over 7.00, Philadelphia will likely be trying to figure out a way to replace him this offseason.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about a potential trade idea that would send Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox to Philadelphia in exchange for some prospects.
“Hypothetical Trade: Philadelphia sends SS Aidan Miller, C Eduardo Tait and RHP Seth Johnson to Chicago White Sox for LHP Garrett Crochet. The current White Sox ace would replace Walker after his disastrous showing in 2024—a move that Philadelphia would love to make on the cheap, considering it already has the highest payroll for 2025. And with the aforementioned projected salary of $2.9 million in arbitration, Crochet fits the bill. 2023 first-round pick Aidan Miller is a big ask as the biggest chip heading back to the White Sox. If the Phillies can add an All-Star pitcher without moving Painter or CF Justin Crawford, though, they'd probably do it.”
Crochet would certainly be a massive upgrade for the Phillies’ rotation, as he would join a very talented staff with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, and Christopher Sanchez.
What really makes the proposed deal enticing for Philadelphia is the fact that Crochet isn’t making a ton of money yet. Considering how much they are paying Walker, finding an affordable replacement for him that can make an impact isn’t going to be easy.
While the southpaw will want a new contract sooner rather than later, they might be able to get through the 2025 season and then lock him up long-term.
Considering it was a disappointing early exit for a team that had World Series expectations, getting one of the best pitchers available in the trade market would be a big splash for the Phillies.