Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Former MVP Slugger if They Miss Out on Superstar
The Philadelphia Phillies are moving on to the offseason after a third consecutive heartbreaking postseason finish, albeit this time much further away from the ultimate goal than in the previous two years.
One of the huge reasons why the Phillies fell short once again in the postseason was an offense that virtually disappeared in October despite the fact that Philadelphia boasts a lineup full of stars.
Even though Dave Dombrowski says the team does not need any more stars, the two teams that just played in the World Series demonstrate all too well that this is a star driven league and the teams who spend the most money have the best chance to win.
At this juncture, while the Phillies would obviously love to bring in Juan Soto as the ultimate free agency prize, it just doesn't feel all that likely that they will be the highest bidder going up against the Yankees and Mets. I
f Philadelphia does indeed miss out on Soto, there's a consolation prize out there that wouldn't be nearly as exciting, but significantly cheaper and still productive. Christopher Kline of FanSided named the Phillies as a potential suitor for Chicago Cubs slugger and 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger.
"[Bellinger] won't impact Philadelphia's cap sheet quite so dramatically [as Soto] and he addresses an ongoing need in the outfield," Kline wrote. "The Phillies have struggled to find consistent bats in left and center; Bellinger can obviously rake, but he's also a positive defender at any outfield position. The Phillies are short on two-way stars."
Bellinger would have to opt-out of the three-year deal he signed last offseason in Chicago, something he seems poised to do. If he does indeed become available, he would be a phenomenal target for Philadelphia. Bellinger's numbers took a bit of a dip in 2024 from last season, but it was on the heels of his best season since the MVP campaign in 2019.
Still at just 29 years old, Bellinger had plenty of good baseball left in the tank. If the most likely scenarios play out and the Phillies miss out on Soto and Bellinger decides to opt out, Philadelphia should absolutely make an offer and see if bringing him to the City of Brotherly Love is a realistic possibility.