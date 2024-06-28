Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Possible NL East Trade with Mets
The Philadelphia Phillies have been linked to pursuing outfield help ahead of the MLB trade deadline next month. That is something that has remained consistent in each report that has come out about their potential trade deadline plans.
Plenty of potential options have been suggested for the Phillies, but a new name is coming up as a possible target.
In order to acquire this name, Philadelphia would have to work out a deal with the NL East division rival New York Mets. The player that would be the centerpiece of a trade would be veteran outfielder Harrison Bader.
Bleacher Report suggested Bader as a potential trade target in their latest article about who the Phillies could target.
"The 30-year-old is a former Gold Glove winner in center field, and he is also putting up strong offensive numbers, hitting .272/.319/.404 for a 110 OPS+ with 18 extra-base hits, 11 steals and 1.5 WAR in 68 games. He would not be as flashy of an addition as the next two guys on this list, but he likely won't cost more than a mid-level prospect or two and would still be a solid upgrade over the current in-house options."
After Bader, both Jazz Chisholm and Luis Robert Jr. were listed as possible targets.
Bader would certainly be the cheaper option if Philadelphia doesn't want to spend too much. He would come at a cheap price tag and would still be able to make an impact.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Bader has hit .275/.321/.422 to go along with six home runs and 30 RBI. Those numbers aren't huge, but they would be perfect in a depth role.
Obviously, the Phillies would be making this move to acquire some insurance in the outfield. Bader would be able to push for some playing time, but he wouldn't necessarily be a clear-cut starter.
It is also likely that the 30-year-old outfielder would end up being a rental. He is set to hit free agency during the upcoming MLB offseason.
While it wouldn't be a "flashy" move, as the article states, it would be a quality trade. There was no suggestion about which player the Mets might want in return, but it would likely be worth it for Philadelphia.
As the trade deadline draws closer, Bader could be an interesting name to keep an eye on for the Phillies.