Phillies Lineup Had One of 10 Worst Showings in MLB History During Astros Sweep

The Phillies are just the 10th team to be swept despite allowing no more than 5 runs in the entire series. The others:



- 2014 Twins

- 2000 D-backs

- 1992 Dodgers

- 1991 Brewers

- 1972 White Sox

- 1966 Reds

- 1913 A's

- 1913 Brooklyn Dodgers

- 1909 St. Louis Browns