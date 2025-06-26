Phillies Lineup Had One of 10 Worst Showings in MLB History During Astros Sweep
At the end of the 2025 MLB regular season, if the Philadelphia Phillies don’t win the National League East, they could look back at this series against the Houston Astros as a major reason why.
The Phillies went on the road to visit the American League West leaders for a highly anticipated three-game series.
Two of the better teams in baseball were set to go head-to-head, with stellar starting pitching matchups throughout.
In Game 1, it was a battle of lefties with Ranger Suarez taking the mound against Astros ace Framber Valdez. Game 2 pitted Zack Wheeler against Colton Gordon. The finale on Thursday afternoon was Cristopher Sanchez against Hunter Brown.
With that much talent taking the mound, it should come as no surprise that all three games were pitchers’ duels.
The first game ended 1-0, the second was another shutout, 2-0, with the finale being a final of 2-1.
Unfortunately for Philadelphia, they were on the losing end of all three games, getting swept despite allowing only five runs the entire series.
According to Paul Casella of MLB.com, that means the Phillies have matched some ugly MLB history no one wants to be tied to. They are the 10th team to be swept despite not allowing more than five runs the entire series. The last instance came in 2000 when the Arizona Diamondbacks suffered the same fate.
Hard luck losses were suffered by Suarez and Wheeler in Games 1 and 2 after they combined to pitch 13.2 innings, allowing only eight hits with five walks to go along with 15 strikeouts and one earned run allowed apiece.
Reliever Orion Kerkering took the loss in Game 3, surrendering a run in the bottom of the eighth inning after Sanchez threw six innings where he allowed only one run on five hits and zero walks with 11 strikeouts.
Philadelphia has to figure out something with its offense, and fast, because its schedule isn’t getting any easier.
They head on the road to face the Atlanta Braves for three games before hosting the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds for six games ahead of a West Coast trip to the San Francisco Giants and Padres.
