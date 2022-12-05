Phillies Meet with Four Top Free Agent Shortstops Prior to Winter Meetings

As was first mentioned by Jayson Stark of The Athletic on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly scheduled to meet (or have already met) with all four of the "big-name" free agent shortstops prior to the start of Major League Baseball's 2023 Winter Meetings, beginning in San Diego this coming Monday.

With some big free agent names already off the board, this year's meetings project to be jam-packed with exciting offseason action. Perhaps one of Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, or Dansby Swanson sign a free agent deal in the coming days. Perhaps all sign deals before Wednesday. Perhaps one of those deals is made with the Phillies.

At this point, it seems a foregone conclusion that Philadelphia will end up locking down one of the four big free agent infielders. Rather than a matter of "if," it seems only a question of "which" of the big four the Phillies ink to a long-term deal.

The most public smoke has emitted between the Phillies and Trea Turner, who have been connected a multitude of times in the preliminary stages of the offseason. The team has gone so far as to be labeled the "favorites" to land the star shortstop.

Xander Bogaerts also makes a good deal of sense for the club, seeing as he and President of Baseball Operations, Dave Dombrowski, have a long standing relationship from their time together in the Boston Red Sox organization.

However, public rumblings have strengthened around the Phillies and both Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson in recent days.

Regardless of which infielder they land, Philadelphia will be filling a major void by bringing in any of the four aforementioned players. Each possess varying skillsets, but will provide the team with their starting shortstop of the future, and will immediately improve the Phillies' lineup, as well as their infield defense.

Buckle up, MLB's Winter Meetings begin in less-than 24 hours, and the Philadelphia Phillies are going to be busy.

