Philadelphia Phillies Named Perfect Trade Destination for Star Third Baseman
The Philadelphia Phillies head into the offseason disappointed after a third consecutive playoff showing where the team fell short in heartbreaking fashion.
This year was different in that the previous two years were ultimately an overachievement with a World Series appearance and a return to the NLCS, the four game NLDS domination at the hands of the division rival New York Mets was a massive letdown.
Coming off their best regular season since 2011, expectations were high for the Phillies. Through large portions of the campaign, it felt like this was the year where they would break through and bring a banner back to Philadelphia.
It was not to be however, and with the bats going cold when the lights were brightest, changes are expected to come this winter.
The team made headlines when it was reported the Phillies could be looking to move on from third baseman Alec Bohm this offseason after he was benched in the playoffs.
If Philadelphia wanted to turn to the trade market instead of free agency to upgrade from Bohm, St. Louis Cardinals 10-time Gold Glove-winning superstar Nolan Arenado could be available as the team looks to be rebuilding.
Will Leitch of MLB.com said Arenado to the Phillies could make a lot of sense.
"He could be an ideal fit with the Phillies, particularly if, as rumored, they’re willing to trade Alec Bohm," Leitch wrote. "Arenado is not even that expensive, with three years and $74 million remaining on his contract (not counting the portion the Rockies are paying). Planning on trying to win a World Series the next three seasons? Arenado certainly can help with that."
Simply put, Arenado is still one of the best in the game even though he turns 34 by the time the 2025 season begins.
Still producing on both sides of the ball, Arenado adds another big bat into the lineup and brings some of the most elite defense a team can get at the third base position.
What a package would look like for the veteran would be fascinating to see, and Dave Dombrowski has never hesitated when it comes to making blockbuster trades.
Keep an eye on Arenado's market this winter as the Cardinals begin to shed salary.