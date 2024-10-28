Philadelphia Phillies Named Potential Trade Partner for Padres Reliever
It was a frustrating end to the season for the Philadelphia Phillies, as they lost in the National League Division Series despite having World Series aspirations.
While the year ended earlier than the Phillies would have liked in 2024, it was still a successful campaign and this was a very good team. However, when it came to the postseason, a few minor issues from the regular season were really highlighted and the team struggled against the New York Mets.
In the lineup, Philadelphia received nothing from most of their outfield, as only Nick Castellanos was able to produce at the plate. Adding another hitter in either center field or left field feels like it should be a priority after the lack of offensive production in the postseason.
While the lineup certainly had some letdowns, the bullpen also hurt the Phillies once again in the postseason. During the regular season, this was a unit that was superb and reliable for Philadelphia.
However, some of their key contributors like Jeff Hoffman struggled against the Mets, and it played a big part in them being eliminated from the postseason. This offseason, with Hoffman and Carlos Estevez as free agents, the bullpen for Philadelphia might look different.
After the poor performances in the playoffs, the Phillies will certainly be looking to make some changes and upgrades this offseason, and Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently spoke about them being a good trade partner with the San Diego Padres for their reliever, Jason Adam.
The Padres had one of the best bullpens in baseball in 2024, and Adam was a solid contributor for them. Last season, the right-hander totaled a 1.01 ERA and 0.79 WHIP in 26 innings pitched, as he was nearly unhittable last season.
For 2025, the right-hander is also only set to make just over $5 million next season, making him a very affordable choice.
Since the Padres are still very much contenders in the National League as well, moving Adam would likely take a solid package. However, considering they have recently been buyers in the offseason and at the trade deadline, their farm system has taken a big hit.
If San Diego was willing to trade a position of strength to the Phillies, they would likely be able to get some really solid prospects back in return for a relief pitcher that was elite last season.
With relief pitching being a big need for Philadelphia this offseason, they should leave no stone unturned when it comes to trying to improve their bullpen.