Philadelphia Phillies Officially Announce Top Prospect to Make Debut Against Pirates
The Philadelphia Phillies are firmly in the race for the National League East, and the rotation has been a big part of that. They'll need fresh, quality arms at every turn to keep up with the Mets.
Aaron Nola, who was already having a down year with a 6.16 ERA and 1.51 WHIP, was placed on the 15-Day IL on Friday with a sprained ankle. With a void to fill, the Phillies are calling on one of their top pitching prospects, Mick Abel, to step in and contribute. They optioned Daniel Robert to make room for the move.
Abel, 23, has had a long and complicated journey to get to his Sunday debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was a first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft and consistently featured on the MiLB Top 100 Prospects list. His placement in the Philadelphia farm system fluctuated - he had a shoulder injury in 2021 that amplified some command issues that he already had when he was drafted.
He finally made his Triple-A Lehigh Valley debut in 2025 and has been outstanding. He has a 2.53 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and .215 allowed batting average in eight starts. While his command is still in the works, his stuff and shape are of no concern. He packs an elite fastball that consistently touches 98 miles an hour and complements it well with an above-average curveball and slider.
Abel's elite shape and velocity should be on full display against a struggling Pirates team - there won't be any pressure to figure out his control issues at the major league level in one start.