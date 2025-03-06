Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Suffers Epic Meltdown During Manager's Interview
One of the cool things about in-game interviews is getting to see the live reactions of players and coaches to what's happening on the field. Sometimes they'll get excited by a big play, while other times they'll get frustrated if something doesn't go their team's way.
Unfortunately for Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson, his in-game interview came at the worst possible time during Wednesday's spring training game against the Detroit Tigers.
Thomson was mic'd up in the dugout during the bottom of the second inning. While he was fielding questions from ESPN's baseball crew, Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo loaded the bases with two outs.
Then, disaster struck.
Thomson had just finished answering a question when Luzardo served up a grand slam to Jahmai Jones, giving the Tigers a 4-0 lead with one swing of the bat.
Philadelphia's skipper watched silently as the ball sailed out of the park. "Looked like a change-up," was all he could manage to say about Luzardo's first runs allowed this spring.
Before Thomson had a chance to say anything else, Luzardo's next pitch suffered the same fate. Andy Ibanez blasted it over the left field wall, going back-to-back with Jones.
Once again, Thomson said nothing.
Incredibly, Luzardo's next pitch yielded the exact same result -- a high fly ball off the bat of Gleyber Torres that soared over the left field wall.
Three pitches, three home runs and a 6-0 Detroit lead.
Perhaps in shock, Thomson remained quiet. He kept Luzardo in the game for one more batter, letting him retire Riley Greene to end the inning before giving him the hook.
However, the damage was done. The Tigers cruised to a 17-7 rout, handing the Phillies their second straight lopsided loss after Tuesday's 12-3 blowout by the New York Yankees.
Bad innings happen, but this one was especially brutal. Not only did Luzardo completely fall apart, but he also inadvertently sabotaged his manager's airtime on national TV.